ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Price City is accepting sealed bids for a dirt shed to be built at the Price City Cemetery. Price City will accept bids for a metal building, approximately 25’ x 47’, to be constructed at the North East area of the Price City Cemetery on an existing stem wall. Price City will accept the sealed bid that best meets the project needs. For more information please contact Brianna Welch at 435-636-3191. Sealed bids must be received at the office of the City Recorder by Tuesday, November 3, 2020 by 12:00 P.M.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21 and 28, 2020.