ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for Road Improvements Project Number 1C 2021 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION in the Main Office at the Public Works Complex (Dome A) until December 2nd, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Installing new water lines, sewer laterals, concrete waterway and road reconstruction. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Public Works Office (Dome A), 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, on December 2nd, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Secretary. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘ROAD IMPROVEMENTS 1C-2021’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver to the Public Works Office (Dome A), do not send bid envelope by facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Price City will hold a pre-bid meeting and site-visit on November 18th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Public Works Office (Dome A); it is highly recommended but is not mandatory to attend this meeting.

Contract Documents may be examined at the Engineering Office of Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc. Located at 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah, 84513. Contractors may obtain a hard copy and electronic copy for a non-refundable fee of $80.00.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 28, November 4, November 11, November 18, November 25 and December 2, 2020.