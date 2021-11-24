ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for an 18 Inch Steel Pipe Hydroverse Insertion Flowmeter Project Number 13C-2021 will be received by PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works, 432 West 600 South until December 9th, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Contract Documents maybe examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 24 and December 1, 2021.