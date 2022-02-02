ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for Class C Road Improvements 1C-2022 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until March 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Primary Work: Cape Seal, Crack Seal and Paint Striping. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Complex, City Hall, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501 on March 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Receptionist. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘CLASS C ROAD IMPROVEMENTS 1C-2022’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bids by Email, facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 2, February 9 and February 16, 2022.