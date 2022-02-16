ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for Main Street Sewer Expansion Project: 4C-2022 will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION in the Main Office at the Public Works Complex (Dome A) until March 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Installing new 12-inch PVC D-3034 sewer line, HMA (PG58-28) ” Mix, asphalt saw cutting, untreated base course, concrete flatwork. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Secretary at the Public Works Office (Dome A), 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, on March 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud immediately following the submittal deadline at 2:30 PM. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘Main Street Sewer Expansion Project #4C-2022’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver to the Public Works Office (Dome A), do not send bid envelope by facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Price Municipal Corporation will hold a pre-bid meeting and site-visit on March 9th, 2022 at 9:00 AM at the Public Works Office (Dome A); it is highly recommended but is not mandatory to attend this meeting.

Contract Documents may be emailed upon request. Questions shall be directed to the project engineer at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering 72 hours prior to the submittal time. Contractors may obtain a hard copy and electronic copy for a non-refundable fee of $40.00.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 16, February 23, March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2022.