ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for the Price City Wave Pool Overhauling Boilers located at 250 East 500 North Price Utah, Project Number 14C-2024, will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Replace and/or install the inside and outside tubes, mounting hardware for tubes and exterior panels and board panels. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501 on Tuesday, August 20th 2024 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Receptionist. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘BOILER OVERHAUL PROJECT NUMBER 14C-2024’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bids by Email, facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Date: August 2nd, 2024

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 7 and August 14, 2024.