ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for the replacement of the Price City Wave Pool Boilers located at 250 East 500 North Project Number 19C-2024, will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until November 7th, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Remove two (2) existing boilers and replace with two (2) new boilers. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501 on November 7th, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Receptionist. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘BOILER REPLACEMENT PROJECT NUMBER 19C-2024’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bids by email, facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Price City will hold a pre-bid meeting and site walkthrough on October 24th, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Price City Wave Pool. All Prospective Bidders are required to attend this mandatory meeting to be qualified to submit a Bid. Additional meetings and walkthroughs can be arranged five calendar days prior to the closing of the bid.

Walkthroughs, drawings, specifications and Contract Documents may be examined at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501. Phone (435)637-5010.

