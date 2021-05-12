ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – WELLINGTON CITY CDBG WATER METER PROJECT 2021

Wellington City will accept sealed bids for construction of the Wellington City CDBG Water Meter Project 2021.

Sealed bids are due at 2:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021 AT 150 West Main, Wellington, UT 84542 and will be opened and reviewed by Wellington City thereafter.

The work to be performed under this project shall consist of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment required to construct the facilities and features called for by the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and as shown on the DRAWINGS.

The Wellington City CDBG Water Meter Project includes the removal and replacement of 10 master meters in six different meter vaults. Currently all 10 meters are manual read meters. This project will replace these meters with modern master meters with data outputs that will electronically transmit the readings to Wellington’s existing meter reading system. The scope of improvements will include removing existing meters, modifying existing piping to accommodate new meters, and commissioning the new meters for use with Wellington’s current meter reading system.

This project is funded in whole or in part by a grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The contractor will be required to comply with all federal labor standards and attendant laws, including the payment of the most current Davis-Bacon wages and compliance with Section 3 to provide employment opportunities for lower income persons and small businesses. Local, minority and women owned business owners are encouraged to bid. The lowest responsible bidder will be selected.

Plans and specifications have been prepared by Sunrise Engineering, Inc. and will be available after May 12, 2021 on their website plan room at http://www.sunrise-eng.com. Click on “Plan Room” at the top of the homepage. Bidders must register and sign-in and choose to become a plan holder to obtain access to CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS. Notices regarding changes/amendments to the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and DRAWINGS will be sent to the e-mail address associated with the bidder’s registration. Bidders are responsible to maintain current and correct contact information and check the plan room often to receive updates or additional documents/changes/amendments. The ENGINEER for this Contract will be Sunrise Engineering, Incorporated and they will be represented by Jesse Ralphs, P.E. as Project Engineer.

A pre-bid tour will not be held. Photographs of the vaults are included in the contract documents. Bidders may contact Kory Moosman with Wellington City at 435-630-3456 to request a site visit.

The Bid Tab will be posted to the Sunrise Engineering plan room.

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 12 and May 19, 2021.