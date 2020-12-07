After Brief Pause, Carbon Swim is Back At It

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos resumed their swim season after the statewide mandatory shutdown on Thursday. Carbon traveled to Roosevelt to race against Union and Judge Memorial.

The Lady Dinos dominated the 50 free. Alyssa Chamberlain took first followed by Thalyn Lyman in second, Tryca Jaramillo in third and Mia Crompton in fourth. Lyman then grabbed first place in the 100 free while Ada Bradford ended in third in the 500 free.

Nicole Swasey and Sofia Crompton finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 IM. On top in the 100 breast was Swasey for her second first-place finish. Chamberlain was back on the podium in second in the 100 back while Haylie Powell also grabbed second in the 200 free.

The Lady Dinos also took first in the 200 medley and 200 free relay events. For the third time in as many meets, the Lady Dinos ended on top of their competition.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Ibanez continued his strong season by placing second in the 100 back and third in 100 fly. Camden Chamberlain ended in third in 200 IM while Nathan Engar took third in the 100 breast.

Carbon will have a home meet next on Tuesday verse Uintah and will then travel to Gunnison on Thursday.