Agencies Report Activities to Emery County Public Lands Council

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Public Lands Council met both virtually and in person at their December meeting on Tuesday. Chairman Player began the meeting by checking with the agencies to see if they would be back to work for the new year on Jan. 5 when the next meeting is scheduled. The agencies reported they would be available. Chairman Player also reported that these agencies had received funding from the Great American Outdoor Act to be used for facilities maintenance for the current fiscal year and also 2021.

At that time, reference was made to a couple of issues from November’s meeting and Michael Ralphs was asked to report. Ralphs has been working with council members and the Forest Service on grazing issues to be addressed before the new Forest Plan is adopted. He reported that the committee and Forest Service personnel have met and he felt that the meetings have been very productive. Councilman McElprang added that these issues have been addressed for more than five years and it is good to see some results being discussed.

Another issue from November’s meeting addressed with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) included some road and trail closures in the Copper Globe area. Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson and council members recently made a trip to the area and found no closures; in fact, the comment was made that the trails opened 30 years ago are still open today. They did report that there has been some work in that area on the roads and maybe the time referenced had been during construction, but not at the present time. He reminded anyone who found anything to the contrary to let them know. Commissioner Wilson also thanked the BLM for the new signage added in the area corresponding with the Dingell Act.

When Commissioner Wilson was asked about the road issues on Long Street in Green River, he replied that the county has applied for a Title 5 from the Holyoak Property north. He also added that Utah Association of Counties (UAC) is willing to assist, as well as the Attorney General and FLIPCO, with the counties pursuit to get the public road reopened.

Dana Truman, BLM, began her report by thanking the commissioners and committee from the county for investigating the situation in the Copper Globe area and discussing the wild horse problems in the same area. Truman said that BLM law enforcement is going through the process required and monitoring for a quick recovery. Law enforcement officers in the Price Office, Hildebrand and Stevens, are willing to work with local people. Truman said that there are a lot of new staff at the Price Office focusing on Buckhorn Draw, New Joe’s and the Wedge. Once the plans are in force, they will be ready to govern the areas and begin to charge fees for camping in those areas. New camping plans include bathrooms, picnic tables and improved areas. Truman also stated that the BLM Travel Management Plan for the San Rafael Swell should be ready by next November.

Councilmember Loren Huntsman, PacifiCorp plant manager, requested information regarding land purchase applications from five years ago. There has been new office personnel within the BLM and it seems that now they have to start over, which is taking extra time and money. He was very concerned that this had all been stalled and sent back.

Councilman Wilberg then asked how to clean up and prohibit graffiti on the slick rock area north of Interstate 70. The BLM requested the specific areas be reported so that it could be determined how to correctly remove it. At some places and times, dedicated hunters have volunteered to clean up if feasible.

John Baza and Steve Fluke, Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, discussed the reclamation of abandoned mines in the Buckmaster area. They reported that it began about three weeks ago and phase one should be complete soon. Phase two will begin in the spring. These needs were identified in 2012 by the BLM Price Office and are finally being done. Chris Conrad, BLM, reported that if needed, these mines can easily be reopened. Baza also reported that there is a lot of activity with regard to uranium mining in Utah. Of the 4,000 uranium mines in the United States, around 1,000 of them are in Utah and many in this area.

Chris Wood with the Division of Wildlife Resources reported that Skyline lakes are frozen and the ice fishing season has started. An RAC meeting is scheduled for Dec. 19 to discuss black bear issues. Wood also reported that biologists were tracking long horn sheep when they ran into the monolith in San Juan County. At the present time, there seems to be no herds of bison in the Range Creek Area. Also, 233 bison permits were issued and 68 have been harvested, 64% of which were bulls. Wood also reported that the University of Utah Museum area is now closed to travel.

Bryan Torgersen, School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, reported that the online auction on parcels of land in Utah was very successful and will probably be conducted this way each year. No parcels were offered in Southeastern Utah. The Green River Industrial Park lease with Emery County is expiring and an appraisal is being forwarded to the attorneys for review and will be able to executed by the county. A solar lease application has been received for 1,500 acres near Hiawatha and a gravel permit three miles west of Huntington.

Daren Olsen, Forest Service Ranger, reported that Christmas tree permits are still available online. Burning of refuse piles from logging is happening in the Millers Flat area now that there is a little snow and cooler temps.

Larry Johansen, Utah State Parks, announced that Millsite campground has been winterized so the bathrooms are closed, but power is still available in the area. The Huntington State Park restrooms are still open. Scofield Reservoir is 90% frozen but is not quite for recreation. Snowmobile trails are ready and snowcat is sitting, waiting for the snow.