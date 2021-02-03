AGENDA OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECREATION/TRANSPORTATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT AND LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY 

Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Recreation and Transportation Special Service District, Carbon County, State of Utah, will hold a regular meeting in the first floor conference room of the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price Utah, and commencing at 4:00 p.m. on Monday February 8, 2021. Members unable to attend please call 435-636-3226.

AGENDA

Local Building Authority

1. Consideration and possible approval of Building Authority financial report

2. Adjourn as the Local Building Authority and Convene as the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District

Recreation and Transportation Special Service District

1. Approval of Special Service District Minutes

2. Golf Course Update – Tom King

3. Approval of P.O.’s, payments and bids over $2,000

4. Consideration and possible approval of Special Service District Financial Report

5. 2020 Audit proposal

6. Other District Business

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing auxiliary services for these meetings should call the Carbon County Commission Office at (435) 636-3226 at least 24 hours prior to meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 3, 2021.