Aggravated Robbery in Price Leads to Three Arrests

Price City Police Department Press Release

On Thursday, Sept. 24, officers were dispatched to a residence in Price on a report of an armed robbery. Three men were invited into the home by the Price resident who was accompanied by his girlfriend. The three men reside out of state and are reported to be in the Carbon County area for work.

It is alleged that, shortly thereafter, an altercation ensued that led to a violent attack against the resident and his girlfriend. During the attack, the resident was severely beaten and both he and his girlfriend were held against their will at gunpoint. The men fled the area with property belonging to the victims.

An “Attempt to Locate” was broadcast for all surrounding areas and agencies. Through quick, proactive police work, two vehicles containing the three men were identified and stopped; one in Emery County and the other in Grand County. The three men have been identified as Parris J. Fairley, Kevin T. Edison, and Todrick Sykes. Fairley was transported and booked in at the Carbon County Jail. Edison and Sykes were booked on additional charges at the Grand County Jail.

The acts described above are alleged and due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Formal charges for all three men have been referred to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office. The Price City Police Department would like to thank all assisting agencies for their active efforts in identifying and locating the three men. A special thanks to those officers who stopped the vehicles knowing the imminent danger that was presented to them.