AJB Broadcasting Hosts 3rd Annual Harvest Ball in Support of Carbon Medical Service

AJB Broadcasting held their 3rd Annual Costume and Masquerade Harvest Ball, in support of Carbon Medical’s Community Services Fund, at the SureStay by Best Western.

There was a multitude of items and baskets donated by local businesses for the silent auction. All proceeds from tickets sales and silent auction sales were donated to the Carbon Medical Community Service Fund.

A delicious charcuterie-style spread was put together by Becky Driggs. The charcuterie boasted an abundance of meats, cheeses, fruits and spreads, that truly awakened the taste buds. C.J. McManus from AJB Broadcasting honored Driggs for her beautiful display and gifted her with a floral arrangement.

Kenny Driggs with Westcoast Show provided his lighting and D.J. services for the night. Driggs had all of the ghosts, ghouls, fairies and tacky tourist out on the dance floor. A few attendees were even shaking their tail feathers to the beat of the music.

McManus handed out several prizes in a few impromptu costume contests that were held at random throughout the night. Things got pretty loud when McManus asked the crowd the scream out their votes.

Lisa Clark, C.O.O. for Carbon Medical Service, offered many thanks to all of the businesses who donated and to everyone who came out to support them. Clark advised that, without the support of the community, they wouldn’t be able to do what they do.

Carbon Medical’s Community Services Fund was created to help bridge the gap for those who are struggling in different areas in their life. The fund helps individuals get into substance use programs and mental health programs. They help with individuals who are seeking treatment but are struggling financially to get into said treatment. Carbon Medical will even provide transportation to those unable to get to appointments.

With Carbon County’s poverty rate being around 16%, which is double the rate of Utah’s poverty rate at 8.5%, there are many individuals who need financial assistance in order to take advantage of treatment programs available within the community. The Community Services Fund was created to ensure that no one is deterred from seeking treatment due to financial inability to pay.

Thanks to the hosts, local businesses and attendees, over $4,200 was gifted to Carbon Medical.