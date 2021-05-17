AJB Broadcasting Once Again Presents the Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo

The AJB Broadcasting annual Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo was hosted once again over the weekend at the Carbon County Events Center. This expo is a way to welcome the warm weather each year with a variety of booths, stations and more that pertain to all things home and outdoors.

Bookcliff Workwear, Castleview Hospital, Sutherlands, U-Haul, Flawless Sheeting, Shep’s Windows and Roofing, Killer Wood & BK Gardens, and Leaf Guard were just a few of the names that were featured at the expo this year. Those that attended the event were also treated to a number of options to fill their bellies, such as Crosscut Pub and Grill, KP Kitchenz and Laulu Teriyaki.

“AJB Broadcasting would like to thank our clients and the wonderful community we live in for all their support during our 2021 Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo,” shared AJB Broadcasting Partner Manager Emily Wood. “We will be back in March of 2022.”

She continued by stating that they already have several vendors booked for the upcoming year and they are excited to continue the annual tradition, but have some fun surprises planned. “We look forward to seeing everyone,” concluded Wood.