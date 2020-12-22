Lady Pirates Earn 30-Point Victory Over Wendover Wildcats

The Green River Lady Pirates once again took to their home court on Friday evening as they welcomed the Wendover Wildcats.

This time, the Lady Pirates were prepared for the competition, pushing back from the very start and ending the first quarter with a 11-5 lead. The second quarter followed similarly with Green River leading 26-11 at the half.

The Lady Pirates continued their siege in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 15-5 in the third quarter and 18-13 in the fourth quarter.

Green River ended the day victorious, thumping the Wildcats 59-29. Sophomore Abby Erwin had an impressive night, scoring 25 points for her team. She was followed by senior Talynn Lovato with 14 points.

Up next, the Lady Pirates will see if their momentum can continue after the holiday break when they travel to take on Grand High on Jan. 6.