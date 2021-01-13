Albert and Betty Lucero passed away on January 5, 2021 in Grand Junction, Colorado from an unexpected illness, Albert was born on September 5, 1939 (81) and Betty was born on June 16, 1944 (76). They were married for 62 years

Albert and Betty Lucero moved to Green River in 1971. Albert started working with the railroad. He then became a volunteer fireman and started flagging. Betty worked at numerous motels and then became caregiver. They enjoyed going out fishing and camping but most of all they enjoyed time with their family.

Albert and Betty are survived by their kids Albert Lucero, Daniel Lucero, Davy (Sandy) Lucero, Connie (Ramon) Escalante and Betty’s family Sol (Debbie) Trujillo and Billie Trujillo, and Albert’s family Phil Lucero (Eva) and by 20 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids.

They were great parents and grandparents, and friends to all who them. They will be greatly missed.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church with live streaming on the Spanish Valley Mortuary Facebook page. A private viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. for immediate family only. The burial will follow the services at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, about 1:30 p.m. where friends and family can attend. Masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com