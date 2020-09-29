Albrecht’s Legislative Report Addresses COVID-19, Upcoming Election

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Election Information

Ballots are being mailed out the beginning of October. You should expect your ballot to arrive in the mailbox around Oct. 13. Make sure you are registered to vote at https://vote.utah.gov/.

COVID-19 Update

Utah’s COVID-19 Case Counts from Sept. 21-25

Utah’s seven-day rolling average for positive tests is 960 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14%.

Provo and Orem Move to Orange

Speaker Wilson issued the following statement regarding the decision to move parts of Utah County to orange:

“In the months since we have encouraged Utahns to be diligent in practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public, it has become evident these small sacrifices in comfort have an outsized, positive impact on our public health.

I share the governor’s strong concern with the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Orem and Provo, which trace overwhelmingly to university students now living in that area. The restrictions of Orange status will have a real and negative impact on businesses in those cities and the families they support, which is all the more unfortunate because of how avoidable this spike was. The citizens of our state invest heavily in our universities, which serve as the training grounds for those who will lead our state in the years and decades to come, and we rightfully call upon our college students to rise to the occasion to protect themselves, vulnerable members of our community and our economy.

These changes to Orange status for parts of Utah County, while Rich County transitions to Green status, highlight the reason I have not supported a statewide mask mandate. Such a policy imposes a one-size-fits-all solution when a more targeted approach, led by local leaders whenever possible, is effective without forcing counties where cases are lower to operate under the heavy hand of government.

Like all Utahns, we are anxious to have life return to normal. In many respects, our state has made tremendous progress in combating the pandemic. However, achieving our collective goal remains elusive when we see inconsistent commitment from key segments of our community. We are in this together and I encourage all Utahns to do their part as we redouble our efforts to decrease our daily case rate.”

Unemployment Update

Below is the latest news release from the Department of Workforce Services on Utah’s unemployment insurance claims.

We saw a slight uptick in new claims; we do expect some seasonal increases in claims. However, weekly claims continued to decline. A few additional points to highlight from last week (Sept. 13-19):

Utah’s unemployment rate as of August 2020 is the lowest in the nation at 4.1%. In comparison, the average unemployment rate in the U.S. is 8.4%.

Rent

Struggling to pay rent? The Utah Housing Assistance Program helps renters who are struggling to pay rent and utilities due to hardships from COVID-19.

Census

Complete the 2020 Census! Spread the word to your family and friends. Visit https://census2020.utah.gov/ to complete the Census and learn how it impacts you.

Judges

Across Utah, 59 judges will be on the ballot this November. Though sometimes overlooked, the question of whether or not to retain a judge in office is an important one. The Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) helps citizens cast informed votes by providing valid information about the judges appearing on their ballots. Please visit judges.utah.gov to learn more.

Thank you again for the opportunity to serve and represent you. If you have concerns or questions, feel free to email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call at (435) 979-6578.