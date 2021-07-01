Aldo John Ponzini was born August 13, 1925 in San Francisco, CA. A Son of immigrants from Bedonia, Italy who came to America in 1910.

Early in his life Aldo was orphaned and spent his childhood at Saint Vincents Home for Boys in San Rafael, California. Saint Vincents had a baseball team that Aldo enjoyed playing for and was eventually drafted to the Fresno Giants minor league team where he played short stop and second base for a decade.

While at Saint Vincents he also learned his trade of machinist. During WWII he built submarines at Mare Island Naval Base in Vallejo, CA. Aldo also made $14 a weekend with his landscaping business and brought his son Michael along to learn as well. Michael was always excited about going and bringing home two shiny silver dollars for his hardwork. Aldo moved to Southern California, in the San Pedro area where he worked at Todd Shipyard for 37 years as a proud union member. He had a hand in building anything that floats, including the submarines and Mark Twain boat at Disneyland. His kids and grandkids loved to brag about that!

Aldo met Marilyn Tobin in 1946 in San Rafael, CA and they married and had three children; Michael, Suzanne and Timothy. They divorced in 1955.

Aldo met and married the love of his life Margaret Beard in 1959 in Carson City, Nevada and they built their home in Huntington Beach California in 1962. They jointly owned and operated South Bay Floor Covering for 30 years. Aldo learned at a young age living at the boys home a strong work ethic and worked hard all of his life. Margaret passed away June of 1989 in an automobile accident.

Aldo lived out his years at his home in Huntington Beach, CA tending to his beautiful botanical florals and fruit orchard. He was very proud of his yard and home and spent hours everyday beutifying his landscape. Aldo enjoyed when his family from Utah came for a visit and would spend time visiting and enjoying the fruits of his labors. His grandkids first stop when getting into town was loading up on Grandpas Kumquat’s, grapefruit, lemons, oranges and huge avacados. Aldo also purchased a Summer home in Helper, Utah near his family. He enjoyed remodeling his home, planting an orchard, but mostly spending time with his family.

Aldo passed away at his home in Huntington Beach, CA at the age of 95 on September 23, 2020. He will be missed by his family Mike (Lana) Ponzini of Price, Utah. Suzanne Tatge of La Porte, Colorado, Timothy Ponzini of Helper, Utah. Six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

The family received the sad news of his passing April, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept any contributions to the law firm of ROEHL & GLOWASKI, P.C. in Laguna Hills, CA