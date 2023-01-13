Our beloved brother and uncle Alfred “Mel” Campbell passed away on January 6, 2023 in Price, Utah at the age of 73.

Mel was born on September 27, 1949 in American Fork to Nephi and Elaine Campbell. He was the 5th of 6 children. He was raised in American Fork, then moved to Orem, and eventually made it back to American Fork to help care for his parents. He went on to serve in the US Army from 1967 to 1969, during which time he fought in the Vietnam War. During his time there, he would hand out candy to the children.

He went on to marry Kathy Whiting and they had one child, John, who ended up passing away at the age of 6 months. They were later divorced. After his parent’s passing, he moved to Price, UT where he loved to train his dogs, hunt, fish and be out in the mountains. He was known for his fishing skills and dog training throughout his whole life.

Mel was not only an uncle to many nieces and nephews, but he was a second father to many of them (especially the boys). Mel taught them how to shoot guns, bait a hook, play horseshoes, and respect and love all living things. He was a loyal man to everyone he met, and he lit up a room when he walked in, especially sporting his famous beard, which he always had. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his 5 siblings Gary (Terry) Campbell, Chad (Verlayne) Campbell, Jim (Martha) Campbell, Sherry Carter, and Pamela Reynolds, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former wife Kathy Whiting, his son John, his brother-in-law Karl Carter, and his parents.

Funeral services will take place at the LDS Church on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 878 West Center Street in Springville, UT. There will be a viewing from 12-12:45 p.m. and a service will follow at 1 p.m. Following the service, interment will be at the American Fork Cemetery (26 West 600 North American Fork, UT) where he will receive full military honors.

To view the service remotely, go to Legacy Funerals & Cremations Facebook page or click the button found at Legacy’s website. Condolences can be left at www.legacyfunerals.com.