Trent Greenhalgh will return to the mat in his fourth season as head wrestling coach for the Dinos. He instills in his athletes to do the right thing, not the easy thing. Be grateful and work hard. He will be assisted by Zach Burdick, Adam Brinkworth, Trapper Burdick, Brock Faussett, Chet Stewart and Rick O’Hearon.

Gavin Faussett will remain a captain this year for his team, others will be voted on the night of the extinction event.

Coach Greenhalgh was then asked about his coaching style, “That’s tough, I guess it would be: When it’s time to work, Work HARD! when it’s time to play, PLAY hard! I try to make sure we do not focus on winning, but have winning be a by-product of what we do in the room.”

He added on challenging opponents for his team this year, “My job as a coach is to find guys that will beat my guys. Their job is to make sure I cannot find those guys. So, I hope many opponents will be a challenge for us.”

He was then asked what the team has done during the off-season to improve, “Many of our guys went to wrestling camp over the summer. Many wrested in the off-season and nationals’ tournaments. I have a group of guys up there that wrestle year-round. They love it.”

He finished the interview with his goals and expectations for the team, “work hard, never quit. Or as we say All Grit No Quit!”