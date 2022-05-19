All-Region Team and All-Star Game Announced

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, the All-Region baseball team for Region 12 was announced. After great seasons from Carbon and Emery, it was no surprise that several Dinos and Spartans received the honor. In fact, the MVP for the region was given to Colton Lowe (Carbon).

Fellow Dinos Rylan Hart, Keaton Rich, Jordan Fossat, Chet Anderson and Jacob Vasquez also made the team. For the Spartans, Ryker Jensen, Gannon Ward and Wade Stilson were named to the All-Region team.

In addition, there are two 3A All-Star games on the horizon, which will be played at Juan Diego this Saturday. Those that will play in the Senior All-Star Game include Rylan Hart, Keaton Rich, Jacob Vasquez, Jordan Fossat and Tyler Stilson (Emery). The underclassman 3A All-Star Game will feature Wyatt Falk (Carbon), Chet Anderson, Ridge Nelson (Carbon) and Gannon Ward (Emery).

Congratulations to all for remarkable seasons!