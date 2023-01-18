Alumni and Senior Night Great for Emery Wrestling

By Julie Johansen

Not only was participation from Emery High alumni wrestlers great on Tuesday, but the grapplers on the mat scored as well. The Emery varsity team had nine falls and one major decision to round out 58 points over South Sevier’s 28. The junior varsity also captured six pins in a domination match over South Sevier’s JV.

Those varsity wrestlers with pins were Monty Christiansen (106), Corbin Jensen (113), Derrick Birch (120), Merritt Meccariello (126), Hayden Christiansen (132), Damon Farley (138), Hazen Meccariello (157), Greg Suwyn, (175) and Easton Thornley (285). Dalton Birch (150) won his match by a major decision.

The JV and exhibition wrestlers with pins were Rayden Ewell (113), Mason Hurdsman (132), Hayden Abrams (132), Orrin McElprang (144), Tayden Allan (138) and Josh Howard (285).

The evening began with Emery Allstar wrestlers sparing on the mats. LaRae’s Studio gymnasts also demonstrated their tumbling skills on the mat followed by junior varsity and exhibition matches. Before the varsity matches began, the wrestling team invited their support team, including principals, the athletic director, sound technicians and therapists, to the center for tokens of appreciation. They also recognized the senior cheerleaders, stat girls and coaches’ wives with flowers.

When invited to the mat, over 20 alumni wrestlers were recognized. Then, the senior wrestlers, Greg Suwyn, Zeek Weber, Merritt Meccariello, Brayson World and Dalton Birch, along with their parents, were honored for four years of dedication to the Emery wrestling program. Senior wrestler Oumar Diarra, an exchange student from Mali, West Africa, was also recognized. A couple of alumni matches followed the varsity matches.

A raffle and pulled pork sandwich dinner was sponsored by Emery Allstar Wrestlers. This evening has become annual event under this coaching team. It is a crowd pleaser and is highly anticipated by all attendees.