Alyssa Rowlette Named Carbon County’s October Employee of the Month

Alyssa Rowlette was honored during the Carbon County Commission Meeting as the county’s October Employee of the Month. Rowlette is the Office Manager for the Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT).

Rowlette began as a temporary seasonal employee for the Weed and Abatement department in 2018. From 2018 to 2020, Rowlette continued to be a seasonal employee, which ultimately led to an actual position with the county and CERCUT in 2023.

Alex Peczuh, Assistant Director for CERCUT, nominated Rowlette due to her dedication in what she does and ensuring that everyone’s needs are met in a timely and efficient manner.

“Starting last summer and this summer, she could see that our rentals were needing some extra attention, and she took the initiative to work on them and learn all she could about them. Again, to ensure that the community that rented anything from us, had an enjoyable experience,” stated Peczuh.

Peczuh joked about how funny Rowlette is and her ability to make anyone laugh. She praised Rowlette’s dedication to her job and the passion that she has for serving her community.

Rowlette wanted to offer a thank you to the team that she works with and commended them for providing her with the knowledge and tools she needed to be successful.