Ambassadors for Hope Sing for the Community

The Ambassadors for Hope welcomed family, friends and community members to the USU Eastern Geary Theater on Thursday evening for a choir presentation. The choir was directed by Wendy Grant.

Uplifting and hopeful songs such as “Get Back Up Again,” “I Hope You Dance,” “Better Together” and “Hero” were performed. At the conclusion of the program, choir members also highlighted who their special hero was in their respective lives.

The senior choir consists of Alana Austin, Madi Barlow, Ella and Kate Bell, Aedan Bridge, Joelle Frandsen, James Hawkins, Ellie and Emma Kraync, Evelyn Palmer, Raigan Scovill, Jocelyn Shorts, James Stephens, Isaac Swasey, Asher Thayn, Michael Weber and Josie Yates.

Junior choir members are Lauryn Austin, Gabriella Baker, Brookyln and Kaylee Bernard, Amy Bishoff, Maeve Bradford, Ashley Bryner, Seely Clark, Bentley Davis, Daniel Erickson, Klara King, Kheyanuah Kofford, Abbigale McIntosh, KaeLee and Kyle Nelson, Jaycie Rigby, Braylie Scovill, Kylaia Sowards and Jenna Tullis.

Amanda McIntosh, who has a daughter in the junior choir, is also instrumental in the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties, the Southeast Utah Health Department, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She had great things to say about the evening.

“It was so incredible,” McIntosh stated. “I’m a sucker for HOPE and last night, you felt it. The resiliency the kids spoke about during the concert was inspiring and I can only hope they’ll take the messages from last night and apply them as they get older.”

Appreciation was given to Four Corners, the Carbon Care Coalition, USUE and the student tech support, Amy Kraync for the slideshow presentation, Alisa Morley for scripting, the stage crew, the seamstress, the photographer and the Carbon School District.