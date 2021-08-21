AMBER Alert Cancelled After Authorities Apprehend Suspect

The suspect involved in an AMBER Alert that was issued by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office on Friday has been apprehended. On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office announced that Derek Rowley was taken into custody in Elko, Nev.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office noted that this case involved three days of exhaustive work from multiple agencies searching for Manson Rowley and Arson Mangum, who were taken from Carbon County by Derek. Authorities received hundreds of tips in this time frame.

Some of the information indicated that Derek was in the Elko area. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Derek and successfully took him into custody.

“After being placed into custody, Derek provided Elko County deputies the location of the two missing boys,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office shared. “Elko County deputies went to the location given to them by Derek and were able to locate the two missing boys and their mother.”

According to reports, the children were in good health and are safe. However, authorities will continued to investigate in an attempt to learn the whereabouts of Derek and the boys for the last three days.

“The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for all their help and tips in relation to this case,” they sheriff’s office shared. “The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is still following up on all tips received from the public.”