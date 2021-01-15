Amber Alert Ends with Mother’s Arrest and Baby Found Safe

Price City Police Department Press Release

Following the issuance of a court order to turn over her three children to law enforcement, Jacqueline Gardner ignored the order and appeared to flee the area. Law enforcement was able to find two of Jacqueline’s three children before confirming her intentions to keep the third child, five-week-old Vallye Lorane Turner.

After a vehicle description had been obtained, an AMBER Alert was issued. The AMBER Alert was issued around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. The AMBER Alert described Jacqueline, her baby and the suspected vehicle she was in at the time. Around 6 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol pulled the vehicle over in Utah County and took Jacqueline into custody; unfortunately, the infant was not with Jacqueline.

Tips continued to flood in and law enforcement statewide continued investigating. On Thursday around 8:30 p.m., Price City Police Officer Nickolas Parker stopped a vehicle in south Price. That vehicle contained the five-week-old infant, Vallye Turner, who was immediately taken into custody and is healthy and doing well.

The investigation is ongoing into the actions taken by others to help Jacqueline flee with and hide her children. No further information will be released at this time. Formal charges against Jacqueline and any others who are found to have assisted her will be screened by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office.

At this time, the Price City Police Department wants to express its gratitude to the numerous agencies who assisted in locating Vallye. Law enforcement statewide worked tirelessly and in unison with the goal of finding Vallye safe. We worked as a team and we’re proud of our local, statewide and federal partners. Additional gratitude goes out to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office for their continued assistance throughout this investigation.