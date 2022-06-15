AMBER Alert Feature Brought to Instagram

Lori Moylan, Public Policy Manager for Meta, spoke on the new AMBER Alert opportunities that recently arrived to Instagram. Meta is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other subsidiaries.

Moylan explained that this means that if an Instagram user is in an area where an alert has been issued by law enforcement, they would see the alert displayed in their feed, whether on a phone or a desktop. The alert will feature a picture of the missing child along with any relevant information, provided by law enforcement, while also offering a way to contact the authorities.

AMBER Alerts were brought to Facebook in 2015. Moylan stated that offering it now on Instagram is just the next step in using all of the services appropriate to ensure that Meta is doing its part to ensure that children and communities as a whole are safe.

Moylan stated that she believes one of the aspects that is unique about bringing AMBER Alerts to Instagram is that everyone already has the experience of receiving alerts on their phones, but it is beneficial to provide on Facebook and Instagram as it can also display the image of the missing child.

This is incredibly helpful for individuals to be able to recognize a missing child. Moylan stated that there were several cases in which people saw the alert on their Facebook page, mentioning a time when a woman stepped out for lunch and saw the missing child. From there, they were able to connect that child to the missing parents.

This helps bring cases to the public’s attention in those crucial first moments when it really matters. “Any step we can take as a tech community,” Moylan stated.

This feature rolled out on Instagram in the beginning of June and those that have their location services turned on or list the city in which they reside helps the platform send appropriate information.