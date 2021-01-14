AMBER Alert Issued for Missing Infant in Price

Press Release An AMBER Alert has been issued for an infant out of Price, Utah, who is believed to have been taken by her mother, Jaqueline Turner, following a court hearing yesterday (January 13, 2021) where Jaqueline was ordered to turn her children over to law enforcement. The court order, in part, states, “There is an imminent danger to the physical health or safety of the children…”

Jaqueline Turner is 5’8”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be driving a 1999 red Volkswagen Jetta GLS with Utah license plate 2G4WZ (picture is only for reference). Two of Jaqueline’s children have been located while the infant is still missing. The abducted child is identified as 1-month-old girl, Vallye Lorane Turner who is 21” long and around 7 pounds. Vallye has blonde hair and brown eyes.