Amber Lynn Ceal Hunsaker-Behling passed away suddenly at 36 years old on July 24, 2022 in a 4-wheeler accident.

She was born in Price, Utah on November 12, 1986. Amber was the daughter of Bill Ceal and Shelley Kerrick.

Amber loved her family, especially her boys, of whom she was proud, and loved watching them succeed. She loved going to the derby car races and anything outdoors. Being captain of her dart team was a joy for her. She also enjoyed playing loud music and and dancing in the kitchen. Amber had a huge heart for all animals. Jeremy and her boys were the light of her life.

Family and friends were very important to her and she would do anything for them.

Amber is survived by Mom Shelley; Dad Bill; sons Jacob, Michael, Andrew and James (Grayson); fiance Jeremy; siblings Twilla, Mick, Kylie and Brandi; many loving stepchildren; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a lot of loving in-laws.

She was preceded in death by Grandma Joyce, Grandpa Dan and Aunt Rosie.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 1, 2022 at Heritage Funeral Home, 620 North Main Street, Huntington, Utah at 11:00 am. Live-streaming will be available on Heritage Funeral Home Facebook page. A visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral. Interment will follow in the Castle Dale Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Amber at www.heritagefuneralhomeutah.com.