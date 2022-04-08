American Legion Auxiliary 42 Announces 2022 Girls State Participants

The American Legion Auxiliary 42 recently announced the 2022 Utah Girls State participants.

The participants include Rileigh Meccariello, the daughter of Matthew and Melinda Meccariello, and Courtney Behling, the daughter of Brett and Karen Behling. These girls will be traveling to Weber State University in the first week of June, along with other girls from around the state.

While there, they will learn about the United States Constitution, government and the military while also having the opportunity to earn scholarships and college political science credits.

“American Legion Auxiliary and the girls would like to thank all those that supported the bingo fundraiser,” said Gina Swasey, Girls State Chairman. “And a special thank you to Mayor Adele and Ferron City for their generous donation and continued support.”