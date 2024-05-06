American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 Announces Girl’s State Selection

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42 announced the 2024 Utah Girl’s State selection. They are Haivyn Pitchforth, Kallee Lake, Alyssa Morrill and Abby Valentine.

These girls will spend one week at Weber State University, representing the community, learning how laws are passed and how local and state government works. The girls will also learn about Veterans, the American flag and will make friends and memories as well.

This will all be accomplished while earning scholarship money and three college Political Science credits. The Auxiliary wished the girls good luck.