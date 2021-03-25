American Legion Baseball to Return to Helper Field

The Helper City Council members were virtually joined by Jeff Cisneros during their Thursday evening meeting to talk about all things American Legion Baseball. Cisneros began by thanking the council for letting him be a part of the meeting, before stating his purpose in attending was to ensure that they were able to once again use the field this summer.

He said that they wish to form three different teams this summer, with two being American Legion and the other being an incoming freshman team from the high school. Cisneros stated that he was open to discussing dates and answering any questions that the council may have.

Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith inquired on the field’s maintenance this year, and Cisneros assured that they are pleased with the field. He said that they make an effort each year to ensure that when they return, they are not faced with an influx of upkeep.

Cisneros also informed the council that his son, who has been coaching and assisting with American Legion alongside him, was with him to learn the protocol for approaching the council and seeking approval.

The council was in favor of once again allowing American Legion Baseball to take place in Helper, with Mayor Lenise Peterman expressing her appreciation of the continued use and maintenance of the field.

“We want to keep that baseball field alive,” Mayor Peterman stated.

A suggestion then came from Councilwoman Malarie Matsuda to put the season schedule on the back of the city bill to let the community know when games will be taking place. Cisneros also informed the council they are currently conducting a fundraiser for the games as well. With that, the use of the field was approved.