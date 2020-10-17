American Legion Commander Reminds Community of Flag Etiquette

David Jelin, American Legion Price Post 3 Commander, approached the Price City Council on Wednesday evening to remind all about the etiquette revolving around the American flag.

According to Jelin, he recently discovered two flags on Price City properties that are technically unserviceable, including one at the Peace Gardens and the other at Cliffview Cemetery. The flags, one of which he displayed in his presentation, were dirty and torn. Jelin stressed that flags should be repaired and washed, if possible, or retired during an annual flag day ceremony.

Mayor pro-temp Rick Davis thanked Jelin for bringing this matter to the city’s attention, acknowledging that they need to do better about maintaining flags. “I really appreciate you bringing this to our attention,” Davis said. “I applaud you and I thank you for taking care of this problem.”

Jelin stressed the importance of properly retiring flags when necessary, explaining that a Flag Day ceremony is conducted each year.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” the American Legion website shares.

Flag Day takes place each year on June 14. On this day, local veterans conduct an official ceremony to retire any flags from the community by burning. This ceremony generally takes place at the Price City fire station.