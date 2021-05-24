American Legion Family to Host National Poppy Day

Press Release

The American Legion Auxiliary Price Unit 3 will distribute poppies at noon on Friday, May 28. We will be set up in the Walmart parking lot in Price (across from the gas station at the top end).

Poppy – In Memoriam – Honor the fallen and support the living. This motto has been part of the poppy distribution for decade, with proceeds going toward veterans, military and their families.

The focus on the poppy began after the death and destruction that was part of World War l when beautiful, bright red poppies began to flourish is the soil of France and Belgium. This little flower came to symbolize the blood shed during the battle following publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields” by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

Moina Michael drew inspiration from this poem when she popularized the idea of wearing a poppy flower in memory of the lives lost in WWl. A few years later, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion Family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during WWl.

Led by the American Legion Auxiliary, each year members of the American Legion Family distribute poppies in exchange for donations. Funds support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

The American Legion Auxiliary motto is “A community of volunteers servings veterans, military and their families.”