Americanism Essay Winners Announced

By Julie Johansen

The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville #39 recognizes and congratulates the Americanism Essay Winners for 2021. The topic this year was “How can we address the health and wellness of our veterans, military, and their families?”

Winners from Castle Dale Elementary:

1st Place – Hallie Frandsen

2nd Place – Hailey Brown

3rd Place – Bodee Norton and Ashlyn Johansen

Winner from Cottonwood Elementary:

1st Place – Kayla Powell

Winners from San Rafael Middle School:

1st Place – Annie Johansen

2nd Place – Cody Howard

Annie Johansen was also a state winner and received a check and certificate from the state. Her essay has been sent to the Western Division to be judged with other state winners.