An End of an Era for Bill’s Home Furnishings

Press Release

Bill Knott relocated to Price in 1973 when he was hired as the manager of PTC Furniture. After several years, he decided it was time to branch out on his own. In 1976, Bill’s Home Furnishings opened its doors at its first location on Main Street and has been serving Carbon and Emery counties ever since.

While starting the store, Bill worked graveyard shifts at the Plateau Mine for several years until things stabilized enough to go full time with the store. Since then, the Knott family has maintained strong ties to the coal mining community. The friendships and bonds made in the mines carried over to the store and the staff at Bill’s Home Furnishings has enjoyed serving the miners of Carbon and Emery ever since.

After several years in the first store on Price City’s Main Street, Bill’s Home Furnishings grew to point where it needed to expand, so the business moved into the old George’s Market location on 1st South. By 1985, Bill’s had continued to grow to the point where it needed to expand again, so the store moved to its current location at 45 South 300 East.

Knott is known as a leader in the business community and has been recognized many times over the years by the furniture industry as an innovator and business man. One of his most visionary ideas was opening a video store inside of Bill’s Home Furnishings in the early 80s, making him one of the first people in the state to do it. Many people fondly remember renting beta tapes and machines and watching hits like “Ghostbusters” or “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.”

Over the years, Bill’s Home Furnishings has been deeply involved with the community. From being an active participant in the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, where Knott served as President in 1999, to sponsoring little league teams to always supporting raffles, fundraisers, parades and festivals, Bill’s Home Furnishings has always been integrated into the Carbon/Emery civic life.

As Bill retires, his son Darren Knott will be taking over and will continue to serve Carbon and Emery counties and provide the same community involvement, excellent customer service and great prices that Bill’s Home Furnishings has become known for.