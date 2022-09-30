Carbon School District Press Release

On the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 27, Dino Drama Theatre hosted an “Evening of Shakespeare.” The performance was a practice for those drama students traveling to Cedar City the weekend of Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 to participate in the Shakespeare Competition. The performance was directed by Mrs. Kayla Vernon, the Carbon High theatre teacher, along with student directors Abigayle Mason and T’Kiah McArthur.

The evening featured five monologues from students, including Denali Dart as Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet,” T’Kiah McArthur as Phoebe in “As You Like It,” Ezra Amaya as Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet,” Dani Hill as Margaret in “Richard III” and Maddie Criddle as Julia in “Two Gentlemen of Verona.”

There were also three duo/trio scenes and one ensemble scene. Tage Noyes, Allena Ison and Andrus Daniel performed as Demetrius, Helena and Lysander in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream;” Abigayle Mason and Miriam Gwynn as Juliet and the Nurse in “Romeo and Juliet;” Emma Holm and Joyce Davis as Rosalind and Celia in “As You Like It;” and the entire ensemble performed a scene from “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

Mrs. Vernon hosted auditions for the monologues and scenes back in May. She then assigned the monologues based on who she felt would do well and be challenged by the piece. The students will compete with the ensemble scene on Friday, Sept. 30, and the monologues and duos/trios will be presented on Saturday.

Good luck Dinos!