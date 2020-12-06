An Evening with Scrooge Cancelled Due to Pandemic

The announcement was recently made that the annual Evening with Scrooge at the Rio Theatre in Helper has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Each year, the proceeds from this event benefit the Sub for Santa program organized by the Matt Warner 1900 E Clampus Vitus located in Helper.

A replacement production, free to the public and possibly in conjunction with USU Eastern, will be presented when the conditions improve and such an event is once again permitted.

It was stated that the entirety of the money that has been raised will be used for children this Christmas. The chapter reported that an excess of 150 children are being helped this holiday thanks to the community’s generous donations.