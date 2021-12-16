An Evening with Scrooge Returns to the Rio

Morgan Lund was welcomed back to the newly-improved Rio Theater on Helper’s Main Street over the weekend as the Matt Warner Chapter of the E. Clampus Vitus once again hosted “An Evening with Scrooge.”

This event is hosted annually as a fundraising opportunity for the Clampers with the proceeds benefitting their Sub for Santa program. This program gives back to local youth and ensures that there are presents under local Christmas trees on that special morning.

With the impressive upgrades that were completed at the Rio in the spring by Kenny Driggs and West Coast Show Support, the reading was credited as better than ever before.

The classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a very rich and cold man that is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve to show him the errors of his ways before it is too late, was regaled to the listening crowd.