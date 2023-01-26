Anderson Leads Dinos Past Grand

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon halted its three-game losing streak on Wednesday night against Grand. After a close first period, the Dinos went to work and outscored the Red Devils 19-9. Up 33-24 at the break, Carbon never let it get close. The Dinos would lead by as much as 16 before knocking off Grand 58-49.

Chet Anderson scored a game-high 19 points for the Dinos while Zeke Wilson added 14. In addition, Ashton Ferguson pulled down eight rebounds while Mason Vasquez recorded four steals. The Dinos distributed the ball well, combining for 13 assists coming from five different players.

Another extremely difficult test is on the horizon, however. On Friday, the Dinos (8-8, 2-3) will host #1 Manti (15-2, 4-0). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.