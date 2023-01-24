Andre’ Pigott, our lovable husband, father, brother, cousin, nephew, brother-in-arms, mentor, and friend, passed away from cardiac arrest at 43 years old on January 17th in St. George, Utah. He was born to Willie and Rebecca (Bunnell) Pigott at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan.

Andre’ grew up in Moapa Valley, Nevada and lived in Las Vegas, Huntington, Tacoma, and St. George. He served as a Medic in the Army, and his service included a tour in Afghanistan. He also worked in real estate, entrepreneurship, and as an electrician. He blessed lives and supported the weary with his faith and knowledge of Jesus Christ. When you think of Andre’, you can’t help but smile. He brought love and laughter to everyone that knew him, and his heart was as big as his smile. He would do anything for anyone. He had so much hard in his life and continued to bring joy and laughter and goodness into the world because that’s who Andre truly was. He loved his family, his friends, his country, and God.

Andre’ is survived by his wife, Amanda; his children Kord, Kabe, Asher, Parx, Mason, Kiera, Frankie, Tre’, Nora, and Arlo; his grandchild, Aydree; and his siblings Derek, Nicole, BJ, Diana, and Vincent. He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

Funeral services will be on February 4th at 2 pm at Lake Mead Baptist Church located at 725 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton, Nevada. The service will also be streamed online on the YouTube channel for Lake Mead Baptist Church.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 S. St. George, Utah, (435) 674-5000. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amanda Pigott via Venmo at @mandaj220.