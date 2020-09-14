1961 – 2020

Andy D. Candelaria, our beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Taylorsville, Utah, on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Uncle Andy, as he was affectionately known to his family and close friends, was born March 6, 1961 in Price, Utah, to J. Demis Candelaria and Cordie Marquez Candelaria. Andy was raised in East Carbon, Utah, where he made many life-long friends. He graduated from East Carbon High School in 1979.

Andy worked as a journeyman lineman at Rocky Mountain Power/Utah Power & Light for over 30 years and was a proud member of IBEW Local 57.

In 1998, Andy met Eva Valdez and they began their lives together. With Eva, Andy was blessed with two daughters, Dana and Demi, and three grandchildren, Marcyanna, Messiah and Ezrah, whom he dearly loved.

Andy is survived by Eva, Dana, Demi, and his grandchildren, Marcyanna, Messiah and Ezrah. He is also survived by his siblings: Leonard (Edna), Taylorsville, Utah; Genevieve (Ralph) Herrera, Taylorsville, Utah; Demis (Carmen), West Jordan, Utah; Paul (Angelica), East Carbon, Utah; Donald (Kristy); East Carbon, Utah, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and a beloved niece, Demi Candelaria.

Uncle Andy was a good, hard-working man with a heart of gold, a beautiful smile and was loyal to and generous with those he loved. He would do anything for us. He loved living life to the fullest whether it was spending time with his family, hunting with his bros, taking trips to Wendover, “bowling” with his friends and watching sports. He could always be found cheering for the mighty, mighty Minnesota Vikings.

We miss him greatly, and he will never be forgotten.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 4914 South 2200 West, Taylorsville, Utah. The courtesy of wearing a face covering is requested and safe social distancing will be required. Due to local mandates, Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately. Friends are encouraged to attend virtually by visiting www.starksfuneral.com before the service begins where a “Watch Service Live” button will appear. The service recording will be posted on this website thereafter to view any time.

Committal service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 275 U Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Community Services of Utah, Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, 224 North 2200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116.