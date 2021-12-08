Angel Flight West Pilots Bring Christmas to 485 Kids in Price

Press Release

On Monday, Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m., 25 volunteer pilots of the Utah Wing of Angel Flight West will depart from various Utah airports on their annual Santa Flight. Their destination is the airport in Price where they will deliver donated toys, school supplies, books, backpacks and warm clothing to the 485 children for Creekview Elementary School.

The children, having been escorted by the local police and fire departments, will greet them at the Red Tail Jet Center. There will be a short assembly so the kids can see Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves.

Angel Flight West pilots, Eagle Scout candidates and various community groups throughout Utah have gathered donated school supplies, winter coats, books and toys based on the needs of the school. PBS Utah will be providing over 600 books through its Ready to Learn program to encourage literacy and other key family development groups.

Since the first Santa Flight in 2000, members of the Utah Wing have worked with their local communities to gather needed supplies and toys and deliver them to Title One Schools in rural communities throughout Utah. Santa Flight coordinators Steve Bollinger, AFW UT Wing Leader, and AFW Outreach Coordinators Phil Titus and Joanne Brattain have worked on this project since September.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our pilots and the community groups who have raised money and gathered donations so that even during this pandemic, we can bring some holiday cheer to these kids,” Bollinger said.

As with every Angel Flight mission, the pilots donate their time, talent, airplanes, fuel and operating expenses. Founded in 1983, Angel Flight West is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization that arranges free, non-emergency air travel for children and adults with serious medical conditions and other compelling needs. The Utah Wing has 92 pilots and flies 150+ missions a year within Utah and throughout the intermountain west.

For more information on Angel Flight, please visit www.angelflightwest.org or www.facebook.com/angelflightwest