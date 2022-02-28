November 8, 1982 – February 22, 2022

Angel Rose Zele, Ju, age 39, was reunited with her Mother and Brother on February 22, 2022.

Angel was born on November 8, 1982 in Price, Utah to Debbie and Brett Zele. Angel had 2 children, Noah Zele and Charli Frans, who she loved unconditionally. She was known to be a very hard worker and although she struggled, she continued to provide for her children.

Angel will always be remembered for her infectious laugh and willingness to give to anyone in need. She was always the life of the party, had the best tunes and was well known for her dance moves and that booty.

Angel is survived by her children, Noah Zele and Charli Frans. Father Brett Zele of Cortez, CO. Sister Traci Gallion of Salt Lake City, Utah. Sister Brittany Zele of East Carbon, Utah. Nieces and Nephews, Konner Marvell, Matthew Gomez, Kamarie Via, Payden and Deklen Zele, and Damien, Elektra and Drake Holt. Plus many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Preceded in death by Partner Ben Frans, Mother Debbie Zele, Brother Coleby Zele and several other loved ones.

There will be a celebration of life for Angel at the Trinity Christian Center, 925 East Main Street, Price Utah, Friday March 4th at 2 PM .