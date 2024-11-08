Angel Tree Program Launches for Christmas 2024

United Way of Eastern Utah Press Release



Applications are now available and the return deadline is Friday, Nov. 22

PRICE- Every kid deserves to celebrate a Merry Christmas, but not every family has the resources to make that happen.

The Carbon/Emery County Angel Tree is again up and running to help make sure it is a happy holiday for all local families. Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts for children ages 16 years and younger from families who meet income requirements. To apply, parents or legal guardians must fill out the Angel Tree application form, provide income verification and produce a current I.D. Blank application forms are available at the United Way of Eastern Utah office located at Room 105 at Price City Hall (185 East Main Street, Price). The application is also available online at uweu.org. completed application packets are due by Friday, Nov. 22.

“The United Way of Eastern Utah is the clearinghouse for all Angel Tree applications,” explained UWEU Executive Director Pam Boyd. “By collecting all the forms and inputting all the information in a computer database, we can make sure all kids are included and that there is no family duplication. We can also assure our Angel Tree sponsors that applicants have been vetted and comply with the program requirements.”

Sponsors for the Angel Tree program include the Christmas Tree Regalia, the Clampers, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Price Kiwanis, Price Fire Department, East Carbon City, Castleview Hospital, Carbon High School, Utah State University SUN Center and several local individuals. Employees from the Hunter and Huntington power plants also help finance the program through their annual workplace donations.

In 2023, the Angel Tree program assisted 144 families including 378 children. The program also provides gifts for income restricted senior citizens and disabled adults. Fifty-four adults were served by the program in 2023.

For community members who want to assist the program but cannot take on an entire family, individual gifts can be purchased by collecting an angel ornament from the tree display at the Christmas Tree Regalia shop in Price. A community Angel Tree also will be set up at Price City Hall.

Boyd urged families who want to apply to the program to get their applications completed soon.

“The application deadline is Nov. 22 so that sponsors have time to get their family information together and shop for kids,” she said. “The sponsors do so much to make the program happen it is important that the families who benefit from their efforts help make their work easier. Getting applications in by Nov. 22 is important so sponsors can take advantage of Black Friday deals and other early shopping incentives.”

To learn more about Angel Tree, visit the United Way of Eastern Utah website at uweu.org, email liveunited@uweu.org or call 435.637.8911