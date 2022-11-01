Angela “Angie” Smith passed away due to health complications on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022.

She was born in New Castle, Wyoming on July 14th, 1953, to William Gray and Dorothy (Vail) Alm. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming in 1971. She attended Casper College for 2 years. She had been married, but ultimately decided a spouse was not ideal for her.

She had 2 children, Dharma Smith and Déva (Smith) Ward. She played a major role in raising 2 of her granddaughters, Evangeline and Lillian, who she would do anything for (except tell them “No”). Her children and grandchildren were the center of her life.

She was kind hearted and generous. She would put her own needs aside to help others whenever they needed help, especially her friends. Connie Waddell, Debby Arellano, and Rosalie Guiterrez were especially close to her. Anyone who was privileged to have her in their life was truly blessed.

She will be missed dearly. Our family wants to express our gratitude to Hawley Hunter for taking care of Angie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her 3 brothers, Jimmy Gray, William “Bill” Gray, and Michael Gray, and her grandson Jameson Chewakin.

She is survived by her children, Dharma Smith and Déva (Smith) Ward, her sister Annette McReynolds (Michael), sisters-in-law Debra, Shelly, and Trish Gray, 5 granddaughters, Evangeline, Lillian, Kharma, Nova, and Blakeley, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and countless adopted kids who considered her a second mom. Her first great-grandchild is expected next summer.

There will be a celebration of life in her honor on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the ballroom at the Ramada Hotel in Price, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations via cash app to $dizzeva or contact Déva at 435-630-9824.