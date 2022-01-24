Angel’s Craving Honored with Tourism Super Service Award

Starting off the year on a positive note, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie announced the Tourism Super Service Award for January during the commission meeting hosted on Jan. 19.

This time around, the honor was presented to Angel Villa with Angel’s Craving, which is a food truck located in Helper. The business serves burritos, tacos, tortas and tamales.

Villa was credited with being a very special and kind person that is always working on something and always has a smile on his face. Anyone that needs something can find assistance through Villa, who is also known to craft delicious food.

Villa was presented with a certificate to commemorate the honor as well as a gift card to utilize in the area. He thanked all for the recognition.