Angie Petty Rocks the Rio *Photo Gallery*

On Saturday, Feb. 12, The Rio Theater opened its doors and welcomed community members, visitors and the like to enjoy live entertainment from the talented Angie Petty. Petty is a Salt Lake City musician that is known for blending R&B, jazz and pop.

Doors opened at 7 p.m. and tickets were $12 in advance and $15 at the door. The event was sponsored by the Helper Arts Alliance, the Helper Project, the Driggs Mortgage Team, David Dornan and Marilou Kundmueller.

“Last night’s show felt so special,” shared Petty. “Thank you to everyone who came out and supported. Helper is the coolest little art town.”