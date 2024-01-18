Anglers Invited to Attend Upcoming Meeting to Learn Updates on Flaming Gorge Fishery

DWR News Release

Fisheries biologists from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Flaming Gorge fishery, as well as work plans for 2024, at an upcoming public meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the DWR Vernal office at 318 North Vernal Avenue.

Anglers and other community members interested in the status of the Flaming Gorge fishery are encouraged to attend the meeting. Biologists from both state agencies will share the latest population trends, results from recently conducted research and ongoing management work related to the wide array of fish found in the reservoir.

The event will include a 30-40 minute presentation about the fishery, followed by a question-and-answer session for those in attendance.

For more information about the meeting and the Flaming Gorge fishery, call the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Northeastern Region Office at (435) 781-9453 or the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River regional office at (307) 875-3225, extension 8617.