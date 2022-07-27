Animal Rescue Efforts Supported with Weekend Fundraiser

A family-friendly fundraiser was hosted to support animal rescue efforts in Carbon and Emery counties on Saturday evening. This fundraiser was created through the combined effort of the Castle Valley Animal Rescue, Carbon Cat Rescue and the Emery Animal Shelter. It began at 5 p.m. at 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price.

Those that attended were treated to bounce houses, treats and friendly furry friends that were up for adoption. Beginning at dusk, the well-beloved film “The Sandlot” was screened for a donation of $15 per family. All proceeds raised during the event were donated to the rescue efforts.